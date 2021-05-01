Angela – You Still Don’t Listen

Our Lady of Zaro to on April 26th, 2021:

This afternoon Mother appeared all dressed in white; she was wrapped in a large light blue mantle, delicate like a veil and studded with glitter. The same mantle also covered her head.

Mother had her arms outstretched in a sign of welcome; in her right hand she had a long white rosary, as if made of light, that went almost down to her feet. In her left hand was a small scroll (like a small parchment). Mother had a sad face, but she was hiding her pain with a very beautiful smile. Her feet were bare and were placed on the world. May Jesus Christ be praised…

Dear children, thank you that you are again here in my blessed woods to welcome me and to respond to this call of mine. Beloved children, I am here among you to welcome you and to bring joy and peace to your hearts. I am here because I love you, and my greatest desire is to save all of you.

Beloved children, I have been here among you for a long time; I have been telling you for a long time to follow me; I have been telling you for a long time to convert, and yet you still do not listen to me, you still doubt, despite the signs and graces that I have granted to you. My children, please listen to me: these are the times of pain, these are the times of trial, but not all of you are ready. I extend my hands to you — grasp them! Beloved children, this day I again ask you to pray for my beloved Church; pray for my chosen and favored sons [priests], do not judge, do not become judges of others, but be judges of yourselves.

Then Mother showed me St. Peter’s Basilica: it was as if it were covered by a large gray cloud, and black smoke was coming out of the windows.

Children, pray, pray that the true magisterium of the Church would not be lost* and that my Son Jesus would not be denied.

Then I prayed with Mother, and after praying I commended to her all those who had entrusted themselves to my prayers. Finally she blessed everyone.

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

*There is a great uneasiness, at this time, in the world and in the Church, and that which is in question is the faith… I sometimes read the Gospel passage of the end times and I attest that, at this time, some signs of this end are emerging… What strikes me, when I think of the Catholic world, is that within Catholicism, there seems sometimes to pre-dominate a non-Catholic way of thinking, and it can happen that tomorrow this non-Catholic thought within Catholicism, will tomorrow become the stronger. But it will never represent the thought of the Church. It is necessary that a small flock subsist, no matter how small it might be.

—POPE PAUL VI, The Secret Paul VI, Jean Guitton, p. 152-153, Reference (7), p. ix.