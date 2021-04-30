Luz – Evil has Muzzled You

St. Michael the Archangel to on April 27th, 2021:

People of God: I bless you, I protect you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Be merciful: be love, as our King and Lord Jesus Christ is love and mercy.



You are living in times of spiritual uncertainty that are very dangerous for the children of the Woman Clothed with the Sun with the moon under Her feet (Rev. 12:1). The ancient serpent, the Devil or Satan, is pursuing you without respite and attacking you, provoking the loss of faith and the elevation of your human ego. The children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ are being stalked by the Devil. Not perceiving this, people remain highly dissatisfied, exalted in their human ego, sick with their own resentments, which keep you in constant spiritual agony due to the uncertainty and the imaginary dissatisfactions in which you find yourselves — the fruit of the Devil’s poison for keeping you away from Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.



The forces of evil have muzzled you so that you would be afraid to proclaim that you are Divine Property before society, which is submerged in its madness and indifference at this decisive moment in which you find yourselves: the moment preceding the Warning. Everyday life makes you forget that you are sent to testify that you belong to our King and Lord Jesus Christ and to our Queen and Mother of Heaven and earth, causing you to break your harmony with Divine Love. Clarity of thought is fundamentally important, and having a heart attentive to Divine Affairs is essential in order for you not to take the wrong paths. These are times for you to struggle with your own selves and to dominate the human ego, which tells you to go in the direction opposite to the one to which you have been called.



Beloved People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: events are approaching that will trap the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ — the aim being to confuse you spiritually in order to carry you off as spoils of war. The Church is divided between those faithful to the Magisterium of the Church and those who are presenting a false god, totally modernized, and one who permits sin. This time is one of hard-fought spiritual struggle, and yet the great majority do not perceive it, because they are not spiritual: they are waiting for the immediate future to return to normal…



Oh, you mad and senseless creatures! You will not go back to living as before: the events have been unleashed and are assailing all humanity. The time is pressing: diseases are encircling man and becoming more dangerous. You are in the mire and it is only those who are aware of belonging to God and being His who will emerge from the mire. Each day brings its own trials and your faithfulness to God is being constantly tested. Every day may be the last one of your life. Viruses are proliferating and becoming more aggressive; death is constantly looming over life. Do not harbor resentment; be forgiving, do not be anguished and do not discard Hope. Be transformed, change, convert, be different… be love.



The creators of such great evil are pleased to see the decrease in the world’s population, frightening people so that they would then agree to the mark of the beast. It is urgent that you pray for one another and for all human beings. Our King and Lord Jesus Christ redeemed you from sin, but you must strive to gain eternal life.



The economy will fall and man’s madness will be present throughout the world in the face of famine. Prepare yourselves! The People of God are strengthened in Divine Love; do not fear. I defend you in battle, I bless you.

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

