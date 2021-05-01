Videos: Warnings… In Their Words

While the mainstream media pretends that the “Great Reset” is a conspiracy theory, these words come from the World Economic Forum itself — a United Nations supported initiative that has been in the planning for many, many years. Unfolding now in real-time, the true dimensions of the Great Reset are coming into view, fulfilling hundreds of prophecies from popes to Marian apparitions over the past century. The Great Reset is a neo-Communist agenda, dressed in capitalism, environmentalism, transhumanism and neo-paganism — all under the sub-heading of a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” that is only possible by a “reset” that dismantles the current economic, political and religious structures, and “builds back better”.

The following videos are the final installments in a series called Something Is Not Right, produced by Christine Watkins of Countdown to the Kingdom and Queen of Peace Media. The entire series can be found here: www.QueenofPeaceMedia.com/banned-videos. They are a masterfully woven, and utterly urgent series, highlighting the words of the “secular prophets” of our times. If many won’t listen to the Mother of God, will they at least listen to the experts?

God and the Great Reset

The Mark of the Beast

In their own words…

Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. —Founder of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab; co-author of Covid-19: The Great Reset; cnbc.com, July 13th, 2020

And so this is a big moment. And the World Economic Forum… is going to have to really play a front and center role in defining “Reset” in a way that nobody misinterprets it: as just taking us back to where we were… —John Kerry, former United States Secretary of State; The Great Reset Podcast, “Redesigning Social Contracts in Crisis”, June 2020

…after all we have been through it isn’t enough just to go back to normal… to think that life can go on as it was before the plague; and it will not. Because history teaches us that events of this magnitude—wars, famines, plagues; events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has—they do not just come and go. They are more often than not the trigger for an acceleration of social and economic change… —Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Conservative Party speech, October 6th, 2020; conservatives.com

So, I think this is a time for a ‘Great Reset’… this is a time for a reset to fix a bunch of challenges, first among them the climate crisis. —Al Gore, American politician and environmentalist who served as the 45th vice president of the United States; June 25th, 2020; foxbusiness.com

This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a “reset”. —Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Global News, Sept. 29th, 2020; Youtube.com, 2:05 mark