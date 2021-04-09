Pedro – Jesus Needs the Courageous!

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on April 8th, 2021:

Dear children, God’s enemies will increasingly act to silence you. You who are of the Lord, proclaim the truth. My Jesus needs courageous men and women so that, like John the Baptist, they would proclaim the Gospel and defend His Church. Do not fold your arms. You will be thrown out for loving and defending the truth. Courage! Your reward is in the Lord. Pray. Seek strength in the Eucharist and bear witness to your faith everywhere. I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what comes to you. Onward! I love you and will always be with you. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.