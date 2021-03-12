Jennifer – Mountains Will Awaken

“2021 is on track to become a record-breaking year for major earthquakes and volcanoes,” stated a recent headline. That reminds us of several prophecies given by Our Lord Jesus to the American seer , among others. Here is but a sampling of a frequent underlying theme in her messages: creation will respond to the sins of mankind…

3/8/05 6:30 PM

The one who formed the mountains, the earth, and all that is in it, knows the depth of your sins and how the earth is responding according to them.

1/9/05 9:50 PM

My people, the times in which you are in are coming to a close. You are in the battle and it is a war waged for your soul. It is I, Jesus, who comes to warn you that this time of confusion is just beginning for that is why it is important to stay focused on the Cross. You will face many trials amongst your family and friends and you will need to decide: My way or the world’s. You may be the only one standing and facing the crowd when you choose to walk in My light. It is not an easy path, yet the road to Calvary will bring you to the Kingdom. My people, as I have told you, multiply your time in prayer. Call upon your guardian angels to assist you for Satan has unleashed many more evil spirits to trap your soul. He does not seek those who are of the world, he seeks those who are striving to walk in holiness.

My people, many changes are on the horizon and this earth will rock and tremble. A nation that has been sleeping will soon be awakened. Many evil souls are lingering to attack. Mountains that have been sleeping will soon be awakened and it will bring man-made structures to a crumble. Great ash will filter through the sky and will cause many to perish for the ash will follow rings of fire. My people, take heed to the state of your soul for these events will unfold — they are imminent, yet your eternal destination comes down to the state of your soul. Listen to your Master, for I am Jesus…

5/30/04 12:15 PM

My people, the time has come, the hour is now and the mountains that have been sleeping will soon be awakened. Even those that have been sleeping in the depths of the seas will awaken with enormous might. My people, now is the time to strengthen your relationship with your heavenly Father and your relationship is only strengthened through prayer.

My people, you will not be spared of these events, for mankind has continued to ignore My pleas, My words of warning. Now is the time to open your eyes and hearts to My words because just as I am your merciful Savior who died to save you from your sins, I am again coming to warn you that your lives are not pleasing to Me. Turn off the distractions and let the ways of the world fall to the side because the things of this world can be washed away, but your soul lives on forever.

As you begin to see lava fall from these mountains more evil souls will be unleashed, so remain on guard. Do not fear this time, rather embrace it knowing that if you are following the will of your heavenly Father you will be saved. Now go forth and respond, respond by living the Gospel message, living the Commandments and cleansing your soul often. Now be at peace for I am Jesus and My mercy and justice will prevail.

7/5/04 7:40 PM

My people, where are you? Where are My children? So few of you come and see Me in My Most Blessed Sacrament. Now is the time dear children for the mountains that have been sleeping will soon be awakened and your communication will swiftly come to a halt.

…It will be a time of great disease, famine, storms and earthquakes and it will annihilate many areas. The mountains will awaken, even those that lie below the depths of the sea. Again, I say to you, you do not realize the awakening you will endure.

12/31/04 2:41 PM

My people, the hour of great mercy is upon you. The mountains have begun to awaken for, as I have told you, these events will come like boxcars on the tracks. As one event finishes another one will rise. As man begins to rebuild the winds will bring it down. This world is not a place of comfort, but a temporary haven to prepare you for heaven.

1/23/05 3:30 PM

My people, behold the signs for the days of great change are upon you. Woe to you foolish ones who do not believe I am Jesus your true Messiah. Woe to you foolish ones who do not believe I send these words of warning through My many messengers all around this world. I do not come to send these words for you to ignore for it is those who ignore My words that will perish.

My people, in the blink of an eye you may be standing before Me. In the blink of an eye man will be brought to his knees. The oceans will no longer be calm and mountains will awaken sending ash to cover this earth in darkness. The rings of fire will begin to culminate, My people. Do not be fooled by the signs for man will try and justify these events and yet, through all this destruction, this world is being purified. It is only through the just hand of My Father the life will be restored, the life of My little ones.

The greatest sin is abortion and I will not allow this evil to continue. These areas where the riches and powers of the world are most present will come tumbling down. There are many evil souls who seek to bring down a nation that has become the leader of the world, yet also the leader of killing My little ones. As the earth begins to show signs of new life mankind will be awakened with a great sign. Do not fear this time, this sign, for it will be a time of great mercy.

2/27/05 5:45 PM

The seas are no longer calm, the rings of fire will soon culminate and many areas will disintegrate like ashes in a fire… This time of calmness is soon to expire. Be on guard, be on guard for the battle is on and your trials and sufferings will multiply. It is through the breaking of the fifth Commandment that this world will see a great chastisement… Be on guard for nations will soon rise up against one another that will send forth great disruptions in your way of life. The mountains will awaken, even those that lie below the far depths of the sea.

3/2/05 7:00 PM

It is I, Jesus, who has come to warn you that vessels that have been sleeping will soon awaken, sending great fire and ash. The waters are no longer calm and great waves of warning are soon to call many to their hour of judgment. Areas that have become the root of such evil where many culminate will soon be washed away. Mountains will awaken and will ripple across nations showing the true dividing line.

4/4/05 11:20 AM

For, as I have told you, when the earth begins to show signs of new life, mankind will be awakened [Spring or Lent?]. These events will come like boxcars on the tracks and will ripple all across this world.

5/8/05 7:00 PM

My children, be on guard for a mountain that has been sleeping will soon awaken and will catch mankind off guard. Again I say to you, it is in the blink of an eye that many will be called to stand before Me. Live your mission and take heed to the state of your soul.

12/15/05 7:45 PM

Prepare for martyrdom I say to you, this is a time in history that the greatest number of saints will come forth. The mountains will awaken, the seas will rise, even the stars in the sky will appear to be at war. Neighbor against neighbor… and yet in the midst of all this, the world is being purified of its filth.

12/31/05 7:34 PM

A great wave is soon to come forth upon the lands where a great number culminate, a wave that will begin at the islands and end at an island that represents freedom — yet the greatest number of My little ones are being stripped of their freedom. My people, fires will come, the mountains will awaken for this earth will rock and tremble. It will be a time when many will be filled with doubt and confusion. It will be a time when many will be martyred for their faith and the greatest number of saints will come forth. My people, this world will not rest from war, disease and famine, for My people will soon face great devastation for the number of My little ones killed through abortion. When you reject the fifth Commandment you reject the first Commandment. You have become a world that is passive to sin, passive to evil. This world will arise from its slumber for the new day is on the horizon, for I am Jesus.

5/27/08 3:05 PM

War will rise up and it will collapse your financial abilities in your country, for even the rich will be amongst the poor; for changes in your currency are soon to come forth. The West will be shaken to its core and it will awaken the mountains below the sea. I will raise My right hand and the seas will rise up, for areas that are, will no longer be. Gather your food now for you are soon to witness a great plague that will call many to stand before me.

11/30/11 5:46 PM

My child, the mountains will awaken, the hills will roll forth with great might as the earth opens up in the middle of America and you will no longer see a Grand Canyon, rather, a greater one. You will see a war begin as the north will ignite manmade missiles against the south, as the two Korea’s cannot make peace with one another. I tell you My children, you seek to find stability within the markets, yet I tell you your peace is not in the ways of the world, for until humanity converts to My mercy, greater turmoil will come…

Note: Some seers on Countdown to the Kingdom recently stated that solar flares would play a part in the purification of the earth (see here and here). Several studies have found a correlation between solar activity and earthquakes. Are these heavenly messages a coincidence? See:

