Luz – A Plan to Depopulate the Earth

St. Michael the Archangel to on May 3rd, 2021:

Receive the blessing of the Father’s House. You are creatures showered with Divine Mercy, which will not abandon you. You are heading rapidly towards the encounter with what so many of you have been expecting for years. Ask the Most Holy Trinity and our Queen and Mother for help, for continuous assistance, so that you would not desert at the last moment.



Wield your spiritual defenses so that the temptation of an apparent cessation of the pandemic would not make you fall prey to the evil actions of those who wish to exterminate part of the world’s population. This had already been announced!… Events will give no respite and countries will not be able to help each other quickly. Remain vigilant.



The stench of the Earth rises up to the Bosom of the Trinity; the Angelic Choirs raise up their voices: “Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord God of hosts.” Human beings have turned away from their duties as children of Our Lord and King Jesus Christ. Indifference and disrespect towards Our Queen and Mother is a most grievous sin of this generation, on which its own contempt for the Divine will fall.



The execution of evil’s plans for extermination will not be long in coming. The war that you were silently experiencing has become public with this plague and the use of weapons is approaching for this generation, due to the arrogance of those who wish to mediate using their power. The invasion of food plantations by diseases is coming and, with it, the spectre of famine will advance upon the Earth. Do not forget to prepare blessed grapes : I warn you that faith is required.



People of God, I invite you to pray for Chile and Bolivia: they will make news. People of God, pray, pray for Puerto Rico and Central America, they will shake.



People of God, confusion has penetrated within the Church of Christ: the institution continues to vacillate.



People of God, pray for India and do not forget to pray for Argentina: danger is lurking.



People of God, pray for Italy: it will experience terrorism.



People of Our Lord and King Jesus Christ: Chaos comes through the sickness of body and spirit; you have forgotten the leaven of life — love. Examine yourselves; it is urgent that each one of you look inside yourselves — this is not a game — for in doing so you are deciding between conversion and salvation, or else continuing to deceive yourselves and losing your souls. Be sincere with yourselves. At this moment you cannot be the same spiritually irresponsible people as yesterday: it is urgent that you commit now to inner change!



The ageing Earth will shake forcefully, like one straining not to collapse. Great cities that have harbored the unbridled free will of the human creature will be strongly shaken. Do not tire of waiting: prepare yourselves, as the arduous work of the soul; the sufferings and shortages accompanying the fall of the world economy, will lead this generation to total Purification.



Dedicate a special month to our Queen and Mother. This month, give the Mother of our King and Lord Jesus Christ the love that she deserves. Pray and put prayer into practice. Our Mother intercedes for you: dedicate this month in a special way and be constant for the rest of your life.



May the Most Blessed Sacrament of the Altar be forever adored in Heaven and on Earth. I bless you.

Several studies have shown that the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting Systems (VAERS) may only reflect from “less than 1%” to perhaps 10% of actual numbers being reported. Of course, the “fact-checkers” are out in droves to deny this (as if the numbers below, as they are, are insignificant). However, anecdotal evidence being reported around the world from those who have been vaccine injured may validate this, as many say their health care professionals “deny” any connection. Second, many people aren’t even aware of VAERS, and so it goes unreported. Third, many people have reactions that come much later, and again, the medical edifice denies any links. This has been reported by vaccine safety advocates for years… but the mainstream media continues to act as an advocate to the for-profit Big Pharma industry ignoring the true extent of massive global vaccine injuries.

Dr. Peter McCullough holds the honor of being the most cited medical doctor on COVID-19 treatments at the National Library of Medicine, with more than 600 citations. He is the editor of two medical journals and is, of course, highly respected. He stated recently:

A typical new drug at about five deaths, unexplained deaths, we get a black-box warning, your listeners would see it on TV, saying it may cause death. And then at about 50 deaths it’s pulled off the market. The U.S. has a precedent for this. In 1976 during the Swine Flu pandemic the U.S. attempted to vaccinate 55 million Americans, but at that point the shot caused about 500 cases of paralysis and 25 deaths. —April 30th, 2030; interview: leohohmann.com

However, consider the numbers below, the latest stats from just Europe and America…

• 8,430 dead, 354,177 reported injuries following COVID-19 experimental injections from the European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”; cf. adrreports.eu; see how it is calculated here.

• 1,047 dead, 725,079 reported injuries following COVID-19 experimental injections reported in the U.K. (cf. www.gov.uk)

• 3924 dead, 173,160 reported injuries following COVID-19 experimental injections reported in the U.S. (cf. cdc.gov)

And so, says Dr. McCullough:

…the U.S. government has made a decision, along with the stakeholders – the CDC, NIH, FDA, Big Pharma, World Health Organization, Gates Foundation – they have made a commitment to mass vaccination as the solution to the COVID pandemic and we are really going to be witness to what’s going to happen in history. We’re sitting on, right now, the biggest number of vaccine deaths, there’s been tens of thousands of hospitalizations, all attributable to the vaccine, and going strong. —April 30th, 2030; interview: leohohmann.com

Why aren’t the doctors and scientists speaking?… Instead, what they’re doing is they’re forcing vaccination on people, and I believe they are killing people with this vaccination… You are heading for the greatest catastrophe in your history. —Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.; The New American, (10:29); Dr. Sucharit has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, and received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. He is also the former Emeritus Head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at the Johannes-Gutenberg-Universität in Mainz, Germany

Dr. Igor Shepherd is an expert on bio-weapons and Pandemic preparedness. He worked in the Communist Soviet Union before becoming a Christian and emigrating to the United States to work for the government. In an emotional address that cost him his job, Dr. Shepherd warned that, with what he has seen of these new experimental gene therapies, they are a threat to mankind.

I want to look 2 – 6 years from now [for adverse reactions]… I call all these vaccinations against COVID-19: biological weapons of mass destruction… global genetic genocide. And this is coming not only to the United States, but to the whole world… With these kind of vaccines, untested properly, with revolutionary technology and side-effects we don’t even know, we can expect millions of people will be gone. —vaccineimpact.com, November 30th, 2020; 47:28 mark of video

Dr. Mike Yeadon is the former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory at Pfizer:

I think the end game is going to be, ‘everyone receives a vaccine’… Everyone on the planet is going to find themselves persuaded, cajoled, not quite mandated, hemmed-in to take a jab. When they do that every single individual on the planet will have a name, or unique digital ID and a health status flag which will be ‘vaccinated,’ or not… And I think that’s what this is all about because once you’ve got that, we become playthings and the world can be as the controllers of that database want it… If you wanted to introduce a characteristic which could be harmful and could even be lethal, you can even tune [the “vaccine”] to say ‘let’s put it in some gene that will cause liver injury over a nine-month period,’ or, ’cause your kidneys to fail but not until you encounter this kind of organism [that would be quite possible].’ Biotechnology provides you with limitless ways, frankly, to injure or kill billions of people…. I’m very worried… that pathway will be used for mass depopulation, because I can’t think of any benign explanation…

I remind you of what happened in Russia in the 20th Century, what happened in 1933 to 1945, what happened in, you know, Southeast Asia in some of the most awful times in the post-war era. And, what happened in China with Mao and so on. We’ve only got to look back two or three generations. All around us there are people who are as bad as the people doing this. They’re all around us. So, I say to folks, the only thing that really marks this one out, is its scale. —interview, April 7th, 2021; lifesitenews.com

The medical-political complex tends towards suppression of science to aggrandize and enrich those in power. And, as the powerful become more successful, richer, and further intoxicated with power, the inconvenient truths of science are suppressed. When good science is suppressed, people die. —Dr. Kamran Abbasi, editor of the World Health Organization (WHO) bulletin; November 13th, 2020; bmj.com

Humanity today offers us a truly alarming spectacle, if we consider not only how extensively attacks on life are spreading but also their unheard-of numerical proportion, and the fact that they receive widespread and powerful support from a broad consensus on the part of society, from widespread legal approval and the involvement of certain sectors of health-care personnel… with time the threats against life have not grown weaker. They are taking on vast proportions. They are not only threats coming from the outside, from the forces of nature or the “Cains” who kill the “Abels”; no, they are scientifically and systematically programmed threats. —POPE ST JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 17

You shall indeed hear but not understand

you shall indeed look but never see.

Gross is the heart of this people,

they will hardly hear with their ears,

they have closed their eyes,

lest they see with their eyes

and hear with their ears

and understand with their heart…

(Matt 13:14-15)