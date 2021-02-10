When Seers and Science Merge

Several warnings from the seers here on Countdown to the Kingdom have been unequivocal that mankind is being manipulated by certain global leaders. Those warnings have been very specific:

Dear children, fight for your freedom: you are about to be enslaved by evil dictators. Beware of vaccines and all obligations, because they will not come from God, but from Satan who wants to govern your lives and minds. —Our Lady to , April 18th, 2020

Beloved People of God, man is suffering terror in the antechamber of the continued mutations of the manufactured virus, until the evil that has created it is unmasked. —St. Michael the Archangel to , April 25th, 2020

Human beings are being cornered by global power, which sullies human dignity, leading people to great disorder, acting under the dominion of the spawn of Satan, consecrated beforehand by their own free will… At this very difficult time for humanity, the attack of diseases created by misused science will continue to increase, preparing humanity so that it would voluntarily request the mark of the beast, not only in order not to become sick, but to be supplied with what will soon be materially lacking, forgetting spirituality due to a weak Faith. The time of the great famine is advancing like a shadow over humanity that is unexpectedly facing radical changes… —Our Lord to , January 12th, 2021

Great darkness envelops the world, and now is the time. Satan is going to attack the physical body of My children whom I created in My image and in My likeness… Satan, through his puppets who rule the world, wants to inoculate you with his venom. He will push his hatred against you to the point of compulsory imposition that will take no account of your freedom. Once again, many of My children who cannot defend themselves will be the martyrs of silence, as was the case for the Holy Innocents. This is what Satan and his henchmen have always done…. —God the Father to , December 31st, 2020

The messages center around the increasingly contentious issue of vaccines. There is no question that there is a “fight for freedom” in this regard, both academic freedom and freedom of speech. Facebook announced on February 8th, 2021 that they intend to “remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic.” These includes claims such as:

COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured

Vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against

It’s safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine

Vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism

In other words, there is no longer room for medical or scientific debate on social media regarding the safety of the chemicals increasingly becoming mandatory to participate in society. Not only has Heaven rebuked this spirit of control in recent messages, but St. Paul did so as well 2000 years ago:

Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. (2 Corinthians 3:17)

Just as Jesus was concerned with “curing every disease and illness among the people,” (Matt 4:23) — and He “is the same yesterday, today, and forever” (Heb 13:8) — so too, we have provided on this website some practical means to help readers with physical protection, including how to utilize God’s creation to boost our immunity.

Furthermore, we have linked below to articles and videos offsite to help our readers in this time of confusion and pressure from “health officials” and global leaders who are increasingly dictating, not only their preferred medical interventions, but intentions on how to govern humanity in the future. In these resources, you will find how seers and science have merged to provide a unified warning against those world powers who are so presumptuous with our health — and who wish to censor the truth.

For instance, in the footnote at the end of this sentence, read the growing number of international scientists who agree with the seer Luz de Maria’s message that “misused science” has “manufactured” the coronavirus in a laboratory.

We feel, given the very serious warnings of both scientists and seers, that readers should consider and discern the facts and opinions being presented regarding both the vaccines and growing health technocracy enveloping the world.