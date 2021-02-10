When Seers and Science Merge

Several warnings from the seers here on Countdown to the Kingdom have been unequivocal that mankind is being manipulated by certain global leaders. Those warnings have been very specific:
Dear children, fight for your freedom: you are about to be enslaved by evil dictators. Beware of vaccines and all obligations, because they will not come from God, but from Satan who wants to govern your lives and minds. —Our Lady to Gisella Cardia , April 18th, 2020
Beloved People of God, man is suffering terror in the antechamber of the continued mutations of the manufactured virus, until the evil that has created it is unmasked. —St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria de Bonilla , April 25th, 2020
Human beings are being cornered by global power, which sullies human dignity, leading people to great disorder, acting under the dominion of the spawn of Satan, consecrated beforehand by their own free will… At this very difficult time for humanity, the attack of diseases created by misused science will continue to increase, preparing humanity so that it would voluntarily request the mark of the beast, not only in order not to become sick, but to be supplied with what will soon be materially lacking, forgetting spirituality due to a weak Faith. The time of the great famine is advancing like a shadow over humanity that is unexpectedly facing radical changes… —Our Lord to Luz de Maria de Bonilla , January 12th, 2021
Great darkness envelops the world, and now is the time. Satan is going to attack the physical body of My children whom I created in My image and in My likeness… Satan, through his puppets who rule the world, wants to inoculate you with his venom. He will push his hatred against you to the point of compulsory imposition that will take no account of your freedom. Once again, many of My children who cannot defend themselves will be the martyrs of silence, as was the case for the Holy Innocents. This is what Satan and his henchmen have always done…. —God the Father to Fr. Michel Rodrigue , December 31st, 2020
The messages center around the increasingly contentious issue of vaccines. There is no question that there is a “fight for freedom” in this regard, both academic freedom and freedom of speech. Facebook announced on February 8th, 2021 that they intend to “remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic.”[1]cf. about.fb.com These includes claims such as:
- COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured
- Vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against
- It’s safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine
- Vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism
In other words, there is no longer room for medical or scientific debate on social media regarding the safety of the chemicals increasingly becoming mandatory to participate in society. Not only has Heaven rebuked this spirit of control in recent messages, but St. Paul did so as well 2000 years ago:
Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. (2 Corinthians 3:17)
Just as Jesus was concerned with “curing every disease and illness among the people,” (Matt 4:23) — and He “is the same yesterday, today, and forever” (Heb 13:8) — so too, we have provided on this website some practical means to help readers with physical protection, including how to utilize God’s creation to boost our immunity.
Furthermore, we have linked below to articles and videos offsite to help our readers in this time of confusion and pressure from “health officials” and global leaders who are increasingly dictating, not only their preferred medical interventions, but intentions on how to govern humanity in the future. In these resources, you will find how seers and science have merged to provide a unified warning against those world powers who are so presumptuous with our health — and who wish to censor the truth.
- For instance, in the footnote at the end of this sentence, read the growing number of international scientists who agree with the seer Luz de Maria’s message that “misused science” has “manufactured” the coronavirus in a laboratory.[2]The evidence, according to scientists, continues to mount that COVID-19 was possibly manipulated in a laboratory before it was accidentally or intentionally released into the populace. While some scientists in the UK assert that COVID-19 came from natural origins alone,(nature.com) a paper from South China’s University of Technology claims ‘the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.'(Feb. 16th, 2020; dailymail.co.uk) In early February 2020, Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the U.S. “Biological Weapons Act”, gave a detailed statement admitting that the 2019 Wuhan Coronavirus is an offensive Biological Warfare Weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knows about it.(cf. zerohedge.com) An Israeli biological warfare analyst said much the same.(Jan. 26th, 2020; washingtontimes.com) Dr. Peter Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology and Russian Academy of Sciences claims that “while the Wuhan scientists’ goal in creating the coronavirus was not malicious—instead, they were trying to study the pathogenicity of the virus… They did absolutely crazy things… For example, inserts in the genome, which gave the virus the ability to infect human cells.”(zerohedge.com) Professor Luc Montagnier, 2008 Nobel Prize winner for Medicine and the man who discovered the HIV virus in 1983, claims that SARS-CoV-2 is a manipulated virus that was accidentally released from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.(cf. mercola.com) A new documentary, quoting several scientists, points toward COVID-19 as an engineered virus.(mercola.com) A team of Australian scientists has produced new evidence the novel coronavirus shows signs “of human intervention.”(lifesitenews.com; washingtontimes.com) Former head of the British intelligence agency M16, Sir Richard Dearlove, said he believes the COVID-19 virus was created in a lab and spread accidentally.(jpost.com) A joint British-Norwegian study alleges that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a “chimera” constructed in a Chinese lab.(Taiwannews.com) Professor Giuseppe Tritto, an internationally known expert in biotechnology and nanotechnology and president of the World Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Technologies (WABT) says that “It was genetically engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s P4 (high-containment) lab in a program supervised by the Chinese military.”(lifesitnews.com) Respected Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who fled Hong Kong after exposing Bejing’s knowledge of the coronavirus well before reports of it emerged, stated that “the meat market in Wuhan is a smoke screen and this virus is not from nature… It comes from the lab in Wuhan.”(dailymail.co.uk) And Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., PhD., published a paper in January 2021: “A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived”, cf. prnewswire.com and zenodo.org for the paper
- At The Now Word, read Mark Mallett’s exhaustive research on the troubling and unknown worldwide damage that some vaccines have caused and how this information is being controlled and censored in The Pandemic of Control.
- In May of 2020, Daniel O’Connor argued on his blog that much of the world’s response to Coronavirus can be seen as a “Devil’s Dress Rehearsal” of sorts: a veritable laying down of the Infrastructure of the Antichrist. Since the article’s publication, the pervasiveness of this infrastructure Daniel cautions about has only drastically increased.
- Read how climate change and COVID-19 are being used to promote this infrastructure in The Great Reset.
- Pope Francis recently suggested that “morally everyone must take the vaccine”, thus creating confusion as to whether this is an edict to the faithful. Read To Vax or Not to Vax on that moral question as well as to learn of the alarming side-effects being reported around the world from the new experimental vaccines.
- Read The Caduceus Key to hear how “Human beings are being cornered by global power”, according to Our Lord to Luz de Maria, and how vaccines may tie into global Masonic plans for population control.
- In the message to Fr. Michel Rodrigue, the Father says, “Satan is going to attack the physical body of My children… Satan, through his puppets who rule the world, wants to inoculate you with his venom. He will push his hatred against you to the point of compulsory imposition that will take no account of your freedom.” Read the prophetic warnings from Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI along this vein in Our 1942.
- Related to the crushing of freedom have been laws mandating facial masks in several countries. Addressing the spiritual consequences of this is Mark Mallett’s article Unmasking the Plan. The followup to that article, citing the most recent studies up until January 2021 on whether masks are actually effective at stopping the coronavirus or not, is Unmasking the Facts.
- Read how the Catechism and the popes warned that science could become a “new religion” that, if not checked by proper ethics, could end up destroying rather than advancing mankind. See The Religion of Scientism.
And finally, Queen of Peace Media has recently published three of four videos that compile the serious warnings of scientists and researchers around the world. They echo the seers on Countdown to the Kingdom, especially regarding the potentially lethal consequences of the new experimental mRNA vaccines—repercussions that we may not fully see for months or even years down the road. Some of these scientists are world-renowned, and yet, have been censored by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. You can find the new video series here, titled: Something is Not Right.
We feel, given the very serious warnings of both scientists and seers, that readers should consider and discern the facts and opinions being presented regarding both the vaccines and growing health technocracy enveloping the world.
Footnotes
|↑1
|cf. about.fb.com
|↑2
|The evidence, according to scientists, continues to mount that COVID-19 was possibly manipulated in a laboratory before it was accidentally or intentionally released into the populace. While some scientists in the UK assert that COVID-19 came from natural origins alone,(nature.com) a paper from South China’s University of Technology claims ‘the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.'(Feb. 16th, 2020; dailymail.co.uk) In early February 2020, Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the U.S. “Biological Weapons Act”, gave a detailed statement admitting that the 2019 Wuhan Coronavirus is an offensive Biological Warfare Weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knows about it.(cf. zerohedge.com) An Israeli biological warfare analyst said much the same.(Jan. 26th, 2020; washingtontimes.com) Dr. Peter Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology and Russian Academy of Sciences claims that “while the Wuhan scientists’ goal in creating the coronavirus was not malicious—instead, they were trying to study the pathogenicity of the virus… They did absolutely crazy things… For example, inserts in the genome, which gave the virus the ability to infect human cells.”(zerohedge.com) Professor Luc Montagnier, 2008 Nobel Prize winner for Medicine and the man who discovered the HIV virus in 1983, claims that SARS-CoV-2 is a manipulated virus that was accidentally released from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.(cf. mercola.com) A new documentary, quoting several scientists, points toward COVID-19 as an engineered virus.(mercola.com) A team of Australian scientists has produced new evidence the novel coronavirus shows signs “of human intervention.”(lifesitenews.com; washingtontimes.com) Former head of the British intelligence agency M16, Sir Richard Dearlove, said he believes the COVID-19 virus was created in a lab and spread accidentally.(jpost.com) A joint British-Norwegian study alleges that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a “chimera” constructed in a Chinese lab.(Taiwannews.com) Professor Giuseppe Tritto, an internationally known expert in biotechnology and nanotechnology and president of the World Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Technologies (WABT) says that “It was genetically engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s P4 (high-containment) lab in a program supervised by the Chinese military.”(lifesitnews.com) Respected Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who fled Hong Kong after exposing Bejing’s knowledge of the coronavirus well before reports of it emerged, stated that “the meat market in Wuhan is a smoke screen and this virus is not from nature… It comes from the lab in Wuhan.”(dailymail.co.uk) And Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., PhD., published a paper in January 2021: “A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived”, cf. prnewswire.com and zenodo.org for the paper