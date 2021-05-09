Pedro – Humanity is Sick

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on May 8th, 2021:

Dear children, I am your Mother and I love you. I know each one of you by name and I have come from Heaven to lead you to my Son Jesus. I ask you to be men and women of prayer. Humanity is walking the paths of self-destruction that men have prepared with their own hands. Tell everyone that God is making haste and that this is the right time for your return. Do not live in sin. Repent. Seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession. Humanity is sick and needs to be healed. Courage. Do not leave what you have to do until You are heading towards a future where few will remain steadfast in the faith. Because of bad shepherds, what is abominable will be embraced and the pain will be great for My poor children. Give me your hands and I will lead you to the truth. Do not be discouraged. I will always be with you. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.

On May 6th, 2021:

Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what comes to you. Do not leave My Son Jesus. Be faithful to the Gospel and to the true Magisterium of His Church. The traitors to the faith will act to lead you away from the truth: they are wolves in sheep’s clothing who have spread everywhere in order to cause confusion in the House of God. You will yet see horrors. Many consecrated, for fear of losing that which passes, will depart from the truth. You who are listening to Me, do not retreat. My Jesus needs your sincere and courageous testimony. Onward in defense of the truth. After all the pain, the Lord will wipe away your tears and you will be generously rewarded. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.