Pedro – Humanity is Sick

Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis on May 8th, 2021:
Footnotes
|↑1
|The labor pains on our Timeline are, for the most part, man-made afflictions — the fruit of a rebellion that began with the “Enlightenment” period [cf. The Labor Pains are Real] and now culminates in the apostasy of our times. The neo-Communism now spreading throughout the world is the fruit of a civilization reaping what it has sown through a lack of faith and conversion, and a leadership that has led the flock astray — or abandoned them altogether. And thus, humanity is now in the hands of a relatively few powerful men who are bringing about the reduction of the world’s population through the very means Christ spoke of in Matthew 24: ie. the “labor pains.” In the words of Canadian author Michael D. O’Brien, “It is in the nature of secular messianists to believe that if mankind will not cooperate, then mankind must be forced to cooperate—for its own good, of course… The new messianists, in seeking to transform mankind into a collective being disconnected from his Creator, will unknowingly bring about the destruction of the greater portion of mankind. They will unleash unprecedented horrors: famines, plagues, wars, and ultimately Divine Justice. In the beginning they will use coercion to further reduce population, and then if that fails they will use force.” —Michael D. O’Brien, Globalization and the New World Order, March 17th, 2009
|↑2
|Or: “what is epheremal/fleeting”