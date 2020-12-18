Luz de Maria – Times of Scarcity Approach

St. Michael the Archangel to on December 15th, 2020:

Beloved People of God: You are blessed by the Most Holy Trinity and are children of our and your Queen and Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary.



As Prince of the Celestial Legions, I call you to open your hearts to the Divine Will in order to be urgently renewed before the time that is no longer time. You have been waiting for decisive events so as to know the stage in which you find yourselves. I firmly declare to you once more that you are in the final stage at the end of this generation.



There will be moments of glory for the People of God, but these will come after passing through the crucible, once the Faith of those who call themselves “true Christians” has been tested. Not everything is a tragedy for human beings, but for you to experience it this way, you need to have overcome your indecisions and to be one with the Most Holy Trinity in order to see and live the events as what they are: an opportunity for salvation, for purification, for amendment. This moment should not go unnoticed: it is a time to reverse bad works and acts, so that the action of the Divine Spirit would flood you and His Gifts and Virtues would poured out upon you.



How can I make you understand that without love for neighbor it is impossible to attain true love for the Most Holy Trinity and our Queen and Mother? The human being without Divine Love in daily life is an empty creature, a cracked chest that is not suitable to be used for Divine Works, since for them love is necessary.



You need to be renewed as creatures, without pride, without envy, without scheming. Human beings keep thinking that they are zealous for the things of Heaven, but instead certain “Pharisees” look at what is designed by the Most Holy Trinity, they judge it and take it before a human spiritual tribunal, bringing upon themselves the disgrace of pride, not seeing anything wrong in what they are doing, but seeing it only as a matter of personal opinion, which will make them fall prey to the Devil himself. In this way, the Devil is making them slaves in order to bring down their brothers and sisters who serve God. For short periods of time they will think they have won, but this is not true, as afterwards they will be melted like wax in front of the fire.



People of God: Confusion is spreading ; there should be no confusion for those who have the certitude of Faith. They are creatures of God who do not participate in modern trends that are dangerous for the soul, sown within the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

You must be generous towards your neighbor; times of scarcity are approaching – not only spiritually, but also in terms of food. You will experience this soon. Families will be scattered: the powers of the world elite have decided that it should be like this. They are the great Herods, great in everything related to the future of humanity; they support the Antichrist, whom they have served since time immemorial.



You have experienced the confinement of knowing that you are separated from your loved ones, and you will go through the pain of seeing your loved ones leave for conflicts generated by that elite, whose sole purpose is dominion over humanity and the domination of the mind of the entire world population. The establishment of the single government will happen, and it will spread throughout all areas of human work and action. This centralization will be the cause of man’s downfall, because it will arise among poor irrational people who follow the masses with their perverse ideologies.



Children, prepare yourselves for the collapse of the economy: do not hold out false hopes — humanity will experience the worst famine ever. International organizations will not react to it, and many of you will be lost if you do not convert and do not allow yourselves to be “fed by Heaven.”



Human beings who are only mentally equipped for limited action by the Holy Spirit are hindering the wonders that the Divine Will has reserved for these times.



Pray, People of God, pray about the Earth that, magnetized by heavenly bodies, is increasing the potency of its core, which is in constant motion, is causing great cracks to appear in the surface of the Earth.



Pray, People of God, pray; certain islands will especially suffer from the shocks of the tectonic plates on the seabed, rising towards the surface.



Pray, People of God, pray for the conversion of souls.



Pray, People of God, pray tirelessly so that the human skin disease would be promptly overcome when treated with Heaven’s medicines.



You are blessed, People of God, you are blessed with the gift of life, which you should not refuse, but cherish. Those countries where they pass laws against the lives of the defenseless or the terminally ill will be shaken.



The plague is approaching: continue to use the Oil of the Good Samaritan, Eucalyptus leaves inside the homes, [incensing] the leaves when necessary. “Be as wise as serpents and innocent as doves” (Mt 10:16).



Spiritual conflicts are coming; do not renounce the Faith. Bear in mind that you cannot live the Faith in your own fashion, otherwise you will let evil take its place. Do not expect what humanity has not given to God: nothing will be as it was in the past.



People of God, are you truly God’s People? Be strong and firm in the Faith, do not falter. My legions are guarding you: accept this protection, invoking the Holy Angels. Although it may appear that evil is winning, it will never have greater power than the Heavenly Father. Do not waver in the Faith. Do not decrease in Faith.



I bless you, I protect you.

Our Lady’s message on this same day:

My beloved children,



Worship my Son! May each one of you be a creature of humility, recognizing the Man-God in the representation of my Son’s birth in the manger. Love My Son, worship him at all times, pray with the heart.

My children, know that the Birth of My Son should not be the subject of modernist jokes: it is rather the greatest of events for the salvation of humanity. The followers of evil intend to offend My Son, and even so My Son loves them. He has especial regard for humble, simple and true hearts. Nativity scenes (cribs) made with respect for what they represent, will be blessed in a special way. Place the scenes in your homes: do not store them away, allow this Divine Blessing to give protection regarding what is coming for humanity.



Pray, do not be negligent in your work, behaviour, and in making reparation for personal sins. Do not forget that the Warning will come and that self-examination will be a scourge for souls. You will want to say: “take this heavy scourge away from me”, but it will not be possible. Live in holiness!



Do not fear: I am with each of my children. Love one another, and may each of you love your own self so that you can give love. I bless you, I love you.



Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin