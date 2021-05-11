Luz – Generation of the Purification

Our Lord Jesus Christ to on May 10th, 2021:

My People: Receive My blessing; let My love penetrate strongly within each one of you, My children. You are the generation of the Purification.* I am therefore permanently guiding you in order that you would not be lost due to the confusion that those who have committed themselves to evil are constantly sowing for My People. My katechon,** strengthened by My faithful People, is an obstacle to the plans for global submission to the future government that is already being led by the Antichrist.



Do not become lost within your human ego. The greatest impediment for the majority of My People at this time is spiritual blindness. What do you expect? How will you return to the past in the face of suffering that is constantly coming and going? Do not waste this time; improve, casting the human ego, that constantly enslaves your thinking, into the abyss. Stop believing that you are the best, that you know everything and that your brothers and sisters are inept! Enough of those “blanched sepulchers” (Mt 23:27) that are disgusting inside due to a human self inflated with falsehood! It is not knowledge that gives salvation to the soul, nor ignorance that leads you towards Me. You need spiritual balance and faith in Me, yet instead you continue gathering information from imperfect human beings.



My People say they love Me without being inwardly transformed… They say that they love Me while bearing sickening rags that infect everyone next to them… You say that you are My children, and yet I see so many judges, dictators, those who commit genocide, those who rob their brothers and sisters of their peace… These are not My People; My People are those who love Me in “spirit and truth” (Jn 4:23), who love, respect and assist their brothers and sisters. There are so many judges among My People who, inflated with pride, have sat down on My right and My left without Divine approval, forgetting that “whoever wants to be great must be the servant of all” (Mt 20:17), not the judge of all.



Preach the urgency of conversion, of repentance, of the imminence of My Act of Mercy for humanity: the Warning. My instruments preach about the urgency of My children’s return to My House in the light of the great trials in which you are living and those to come, which will be greater. Do not pray to Me in fear: I am mercy and I receive all who come before Me.



Enough of those who are stubbornly arrogant, who do not change and sink down in their own mud! My Church is being tested — tested so much that you are walking the wrong way… My Law is one: unchanging, irrevocable… I Am the same yesterday, today, and forever (Heb. 13:8)…

Love My Mother and pray united with Her who gathers My children in a single Flock. Unite with My Mother this May 13th with love, devotion, and a firm intention to convert.

Pray, My children, My Word is not to be twisted for momentary convenience.



I invite you to pray strongly for California: it will shake.



I call you to pray: the powers are taking the path of open warfare.



Pray consciously: conversion needs to happen now, before it is too late!



My Beloved People, return to Me totally repentant, loving one another: “let the one among you who is without sin cast the first stone” (Jn 8:1-7) My Love is incomprehensible for the human creature. Return promptly, since a day can be like an hour. My Love stands waiting for you.



Your Merciful Jesus.



Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

*On the Purification of this generation:

Two-thirds of the world is lost and the other part must pray and make reparation for the Lord to take pity. The devil wants to have full domination over the earth. He wants to destroy. The earth is in great danger… At these moments all humanity is hanging by a thread. If the thread breaks, many will be those who do not reach salvation… Hurry because time is running out; there will be no room for those who delay in coming!… The weapon that has the greatest influence on evil is to say the Rosary… —Our Lady to Gladys Herminia Quiroga of Argentina, approved on May 22nd, 2016 by Bishop Hector Sabatino Cardelli

I will bring the one third through the fire; I will refine them as one refines silver, and I will test them as one tests gold. They will call upon my name, and I will answer them; I will say, “They are my people,” and they will say, “The Lord is my God.” (Zech 13:8-9)

“God will purge the earth with chastisements, and a great part of the current generation will be destroyed”, but [Jesus] also affirms that “chastisements do not approach those individuals who receive the great Gift of Living in the Divine Will”, for God “protects them and the places where they reside”. —excerpt from The Gift of Living in the Divine Will in the Writings of Luisa Piccarreta, Rev. Fr. Joseph L. Iannuzzi, S.T.D., Ph.D

Now we have arrived at approximately the third two thousand years, and there will be a third renewal. This is the reason for the general confusion, which is nothing other than the preparation for the third renewal. If in the second renewal I manifested what my humanity did and suffered, and very little of what My divinity was accomplishing, now, in this third renewal, after the earth will be purged and a great part of the current generation destroyed… I will accomplish this renewal by manifesting what My divinity did within My humanity. —Jesus to Luisa, Diary XII, January 29th, 1919; Ibid. footnote n. 406

Since God, having finished His works, rested on the seventh day and blessed it, at the end of the six thousandth year all wickedness must be abolished from the earth, and righteousness reign for a thousand years… —Church Father, Caecilius Firmianus Lactantius (250-317 A.D.; Ecclesiastical writer), The Divine Institutes, Vol 7.

How the “Day of the Lord” is preceded by this “Purification”: read The Day of Justice and The Coming Sabbath Rest.

Commentary of Luz de Maria:



Brothers and sisters:



Our beloved Lord Jesus Christ instructs us concerning the Law of Love — His Love. He invites us to pray for his katechon, not for the katechon, but for his katechon. This requires us to reflect and to lay down the selfish attitudes that do not allow us to act according to Christ’s requests. These final words: “a day can be like an hour”, plunge us into urgent meditation, recalling that in a vision he showed me a clock, first with hands and hours, then without any hands or hours. For this reason, the one who alerts us to the time that is in His Power, allows us to perceive between these Lines that what seems distant is closer than we think. Let us convert, let us be messengers regarding this necessity. Our Lord Jesus Christ allowed me to see a vision of humanity taken by surprise by successive volcanic eruptions. So many volcanoes became active in the vision that we entered into a darkness formed by the ashes and gases of those volcanoes. People shut themselves in their homes because the air was polluted and noxious. There was chaos.



However, at the same time, he showed me how his Angelic Choirs were forming a line holding back the gases, but not the ash. They were stopping the gases so that they would not make His faithful People sick. And He said to me: My Beloved, the help of My Angelic Choirs at that time will be like the manna that I will send to My faithful. And blessing me with His peace in my heart, He left.



Amen.