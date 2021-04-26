The Case Against Gates

For the world at large, normalcy only returns

when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population.

—Bill Gates speaking to The Financial Times

April 8, 2020; 1:27 mark: youtube.com

The greatest deceptions are founded in a grain of truth.

Science is being suppressed for political and financial gain.

Covid-19 has unleashed state corruption on a grand scale,

and it is harmful to public health.

—Dr. Kamran Abbasi; November 13th, 2020; bmj.com

Executive Editor of The BMJ and

editor of the Bulletin of the World Health Organization

BILL GATES, the famed founder of Microsoft turned-“philanthropist,” made it clear in the beginning stages of the “pandemic” that the world will not get its life back — until we are all vaccinated.

…activities, like schools… mass gatherings… until you’re widely vaccinated, those may not come back at all. —Bill Gates, interview with “CBS This Morning”, April 2nd, 2020; lifesitenews.com

But locking down billions of healthy people until they are injected seems bizarre and unethical to many world-renowned scientists. And yet, the mainstream media has given Gates an open and uncritical platform to dictate his public policy across the world. How did Gates gain this unspoken power? Is COVID-19 the existential threat to humanity Gates says it is, thus justifying mass lockdowns, mask mandates, increasing policing powers and suppression of freedom to the point of breaking the global economy? We know what Mr. Gates thinks. But what does the science say? And most importantly, is the normalcy Gates promises really going to return?

