Pedro – Call to True Repentance

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on April 17th, 2021:

Dear children, I have come from Heaven to lead you to the One who is your Only Way, Truth and Life. Do not allow the things of the world to separate you from my Son Jesus. Be attentive in order not to be deceived. You are heading towards a future of great division. The action of the enemies of the Church will cause a great loss of faith in many of my poor children. Bend your knees in prayer. Sustain yourselves with the words of my Jesus and the Eucharist. Listen to Me. You are the Lord’s Possession and I have come from Heaven to call you to true repentance. Open your hearts and allow yourselves to be led by the action of the Holy Spirit. I know each one of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you. Courage! Your victory is in the Lord. Trust in Him and everything will turn out well for you. This is the message that I give you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.