Weeping… All Over the World

Many years ago, I heard an evangelical missionary retell his encounter with someone from the African continent. The African was amazed at the sterility and lack of childlike faith in the West — accompanied by a lack of supernatural phenomena. “Don’t you see angels?” asked the African. “No, hardly anyone does,” replied the missionary. “Ah, we see them all the time!” Rationalism is one of the tragic infections of the Western mind that has spread like a contagion from the Enlightenment period, even among the Church’s most theologically tuned.

Rationalism holds that reason and knowledge alone should guide our actions and opinions, as opposed to the intangible or emotion, and especially, religious beliefs. Rationalism is a product of the so-called Enlightenment period, when the “father of lies” began to sow one “ism” after another over the span of four centuries—deism, scientism, Darwinism, Marxism, communism, radical feminism, relativism, etc. —leading us to this hour, where atheism and individualism have all but supplanted God in the secular realm. But even in the Church, rationalism’s toxic roots have taken hold. The past five decades, in particular, have seen this mindset tear away at the hem of mystery, bringing all things miraculous, supernatural, and transcendent under a dubious light. The poisonous fruit of this deceptive tree infected many pastors, theologians, and eventually lay people, to the extent that the Liturgy itself was drained of signs and symbols that pointed to the Beyond. In some places, church walls were literally white-washed, statues smashed, candles snuffed, incense doused, and icons, crosses, and relics closeted (see On Weaponizing the Mass). Worse, far worse, has been the neutering of childlike faith in vast portions of the Church such that, often today, anyone who displays any kind of real zeal or passion for Christ in their parishes, who stands out from the status quo, is often cast as suspect (if not cast out into the darkness). In some places, our parishes have gone from the Acts of the Apostles to the Inaction of the Apostates—we are limp, lukewarm, and devoid of mystery… a childlike faith. O God, save us from ourselves! Deliver us from the spirit of rationalism! —from Rationalism and the Death of Mystery (Mark Mallett)

One of the curiosities in Western culture when it comes to prophecy is that religious thinkers tend to approach seers with a mindset to prove why alleged revelations are “fake” rather than divinely inspired. They see the human element as an obstacle if not a “gotcha” moment as opposed to one of the mysterious ways in how God works through creatures. As noted in Prophecy in Perspective , even the Saints’ mystical literature is not without error: It may come as a shock to some that nearly all mystical literature contains grammatical errors (form) and, on occasion, doctrinal errors (substance). —Rev. Joseph Iannuzzi, mystical theologian, “Newsletter, Missionaries of the Holy Trinity”, January-May 2014 St. Hannibal, the spiritual director to both Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta and the seer of La Salette, Melanie Calvat, warned: Conforming to prudence and sacred accuracy, people cannot deal with private revelations as if they were canonical books or decrees of the Holy See… For example, who could ratify in full all the visions of Catherine Emmerich and St. Brigitte, which show evident discrepancies? —Letter to Fr. Peter Bergamaschi who had published all the unedited writings of Benedictine mystic, St. M. Cecilia Perhaps all this is precisely why God has, mercifully, left this unbelieving generation with unmistakable confirmations of His divine stamp on many seers — from the stigmata, to miracles, to weeping icons and statues in their homes or presence. (Note: whenever you see a seer’s name highlighted on our website, just click the name and a window will pop up that often includes these details [see, eg. or ]). In this vein, our translator Peter Bannister, MTh, MPhil, put together a brief list of links to weeping icons in the Eastern Church that have, or are occurring throughout the world. Given the overwhelming existence of this phenomenon, our immediate question shouldn’t be “how” this is happening, but “why”: My sense is that the Christian East (including Eastern Rite Catholics, of course) is far less corroded by rationalism than the West, and this may just be Christianity’s salvation during the generalized apostasy… —Peter Bannister

Jesus said to them,

“A prophet is not without honor

except in his native place and

among his own kin and in his own house.”

So he was not able to perform any mighty deed there,

apart from curing a few sick people

by laying his hands on them.

He was amazed at their lack of faith.

(Matt 6:4-6)

You stiff-necked people, uncircumcised in heart and ears,

you always oppose the Holy Spirit; you are just like your ancestors.

Which of the prophets did your ancestors not persecute?

(From today’s first Mass Reading,

St. Stephen, Acts 7:51-52)

—Mark Mallett

French scientist Luc Montagnier, winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2008, investigated the miracles of Lourdes as an agnostic in 2009. His conclusion, stated in the book Le Nobel et le moine (“The Nobel prize and the monk”) written in dialogue with the Cistercian monk Michel Niassaut, bears repeating: “When a phenomenon is inexplicable, if it really exists, then it is useless to deny it.”

