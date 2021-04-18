Scripture – To Those in Mortal Sin

by Mark Mallett

Does God forgive even the darkest sins? In today’s first Mass reading, Peter addresses his listeners with the crime they just committed.

You denied the Holy and Righteous One and asked that a murderer be released to you. The author of life you put to death, but God raised him from the dead; of this we are witnesses… Repent, therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be wiped away. —Third Sunday of Easter, Acts 3:14-19

Killing God sounds like a really bad thing. “But God raised him from the dead,” said Peter, “of this we are witnesses. And by faith in His name, this man [crippled from birth], whom you see and know, His name has made strong, and the faith that comes through it has given him this perfect health, in the presence of all of you.”

Hence, the Apostle was saying that even if your soul is crippled, faith in the name, promises, and mercy of Jesus can heal, deliver, and restore you.

In the powerful revelations to St. Faustina regarding the depths of His mercy, Jesus gave this incredible promise regarding the soul who goes to Confession:

Tell souls where they are to look for solace; that is, in the Tribunal of Mercy [the Sacrament of Reconciliation]. There the greatest miracles take place [and] are incessantly repeated. To avail oneself of this miracle, it is not necessary to go on a great pilgrimage or to carry out some external ceremony; it suffices to come with faith to the feet of My representative and to reveal to him one’s misery, and the miracle of Divine Mercy will be fully demonstrated. Were a soul like a decaying corpse so that from a human standpoint, there would be no [hope of] restoration and everything would already be lost, it is not so with God. The miracle of Divine Mercy restores that soul in full. Oh, how miserable are those who do not take advantage of the miracle of God’s mercy! You will call out in vain, but it will be too late. —Divine Mercy in My Soul, Diary, n. 1448

Fifteen years ago, while praying before the Blessed Sacrament, the Lord communicated a word so powerful, so pregnant with mercy, that I left the church exhausted. It was a message to those most especially in mortal sin:

TO THOSE IN MORTAL SIN

To those lost souls bound in mortal sin:

THIS IS YOUR HOUR OF MERCY!

To those enslaved by pornography,

Come to Me, the Image of God

To those who are committing adultery,

Come to Me, the Faithful One

To prostitutes, and those who use or sell them,

Come to Me, your Beloved

To those engaging in unions outside the bounds of marriage,

Come to Me, your Bridegroom

To those who worship the god of money,

Come to Me, without paying and without cost

To those in witchcraft or bound in the occult,

Come to Me, the Living God

To those who have made covenant with Satan,

Come to Me, the New Covenant

To those drowning in the abyss of alcohol and drugs,

Come to Me, who am Living Waters

To those enslaved in hatred and unforgiveness,

Come to Me, Fount of Mercy

To those who have taken the life of another,

Come to Me, the Crucified One

To those who are jealous and envious, and murder with words,

Come to Me, who am jealous for you

To those who are enslaved by love of self,

Come to Me, who has laid down His life

To those who once loved me, but have fallen away,

Come to Me, who refuses no soul….and I will blot out your offences, and forgive your transgressions. I will remove your sins, as far as the east is from the west.

In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, I command the chains which hold you to be broken. I command every principality and power to release you.

I open my Sacred Heart to you as a hiding place and refuge. I will refuse no soul who returns to Me trusting in My infinite Mercy and Love.

THIS IS YOUR HOUR OF MERCY.

Run home to Me, my beloved, run home to Me, and I will embrace you as a Father, clothe you as My child, and protect you like a Brother.

To the one in mortal sin,

Come to Me! Come, before the last few grains of Mercy fall through the hourglass of time…



THIS IS YOUR HOUR OF MERCY!

STEPS TO HEALING

for a soul

REPENTING OF MORTAL SIN:

Pray Psalm 51:

Have mercy on me, God, in your goodness;

in your abundant compassion blot out my offense.

Wash away all my guilt; from my sin cleanse me.

For I know my offense; my sin is always before me.

Against you alone have I sinned;

I have done such evil in your sight

That you are just in your sentence,

blameless when you condemn.

True, I was born guilty, a sinner,

even as my mother conceived me.

Still, you insist on sincerity of heart;

in my inmost being teach me wisdom.

Cleanse me with hyssop, that I may be pure;

wash me, make me whiter than snow.

Let me hear sounds of joy and gladness;

let the bones you have crushed rejoice.

Turn away your face from my sins;

blot out all my guilt.

Create in me a clean heart, O God

and put a new and right spirit within me.

Cast me not away from your presence,

and take not your holy Spirit from me.

Restore to me the joy of your salvation;

sustain in me a willing spirit.

I will teach the wicked your ways,

that sinners may return to you.

Rescue me from death, God, my saving God,

that my tongue may praise your healing power.

Lord, open my lips; my mouth will proclaim your praise.

For you do not desire sacrifice;

a burnt offering you would not accept.

The sacrifice acceptable to God is a broken spirit;

a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not spurn. AMEN.

Resolve to find a priest and go to the Sacrament of Confession as soon as possible. Jesus gave priests the authority to forgive sins (John 20:23), and wants you to hear that you are forgiven. Smash your idols. You must remove from your midst those things which are leading you to sin. Jesus said, “If your right eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one of your members than to have your whole body thrown into hell.”(Matt 5:29) Throw away pornography anywhere you have it.

Remove computers/TV’s that are a temptation, or put them where you can be accountable. What is more important: convenience, or your soul?

Pour alcohol or drugs down the sink.

Move out of your partner’s home if you have been living together in sin, and commit to remaining pure in actions and intentions until marriage.

Get rid of any occultist items, such as horoscopes, Ouija Boards, Tarot Cards, amulets, charms, books or novels on witchcraft or the occult which contain spells, chants, etc. and proceed with asking God to cleanse you of all evil influence or bondage from these things. Read Your Questions on Deliverance. Make ammends: Ask forgiveness when possible.

Give back or replace what has been stolen, repair what has been broken, mend what is mendable.

Do what is necessary to undo harm where possible. Take necessary steps to get help where needed: If you have an addiction, or feel overwhelmed by the effects of grave sin, you may need qualified counselling. This may be the way in which God wishes to bring about your complete healing, as long as it takes. Go back to church and begin to receive the Sacraments which Christ has provided to strengthen, heal, and transform you. Find a church which you know is faithful to Catholic teaching. If you aren’t Catholic, ask the Holy Spirit to lead you where to go; seek to enter into full communion with Christ’s Church. And begin to pray each day, speaking with Jesus as you would with a friend. There is no other love greater than God’s love for you, and you will discover this more deeply through prayer and reading the Bible, which is His love letter to you. Trust Him with all your heart. If you wish, you can take a free online Prayer Retreat to teach you how to pray and begin to sincerely grow in your faith.

Questions often asked…

• What exactly IS mortal sin:

Mortal sin is a radical possibility of human freedom, as is love itself. It is a rejection of God’s moral order expressed in His commandments, and written on the human heart. For a sin to be mortal, three conditions must be present: grave matter, full knowledge of the evil of the act, and full consent of the will — one’s God-given free will.

• How does it affect us now, and in eternity?



Mortal sin cuts one off from sanctifying Grace and the gift of eternal life offered freely through Jesus Christ. If mortal sin is not redeemed by repentance and God’s forgiveness, it causes exclusion from Christ’s kingdom and the eternal death of hell — for our freedom has the power to make choices forever, with no turning back.

• Is hell real?

Immediately after death, the souls of those who die in a state of mortal sin descend into hell, where they suffer its punishments, “eternal fire.” The chief punishment of hell is eternal separation from God, in Whom alone man can possess the life and happiness for which he was created and for which he longs. (see also Hell is for Real)

(References: Catechism of the Catholic Church, Glossary, 1861, 1035)

• What do we do if a loved one is in mortal sin?

If we truly love family and friends, we will not make excuses for their lifestyles in order to be liked or to keep from being rejected by them. We must speak the truth, but in gentleness and love. We must also be equipped spiritually, for our battle is not with flesh but with “principalities and powers” (Eph 6:12).

The Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet are powerful tools to combat the forces of darkness–make no mistake about this. Fasting also avails us or the situation with tremendous graces. Jesus highlighted that some spiritual battles simply can’t be won without it. Fast, pray, and give everything to God.

• Do I need to go to Confession if I only have venial sin?

Without being strictly necessary, confession of everyday faults (venial sins) is nevertheless strongly recommended by the Church. Indeed the regular confession of our venial sins helps us form our conscience, fight against evil tendencies, let ourselves be healed by Christ and progress in the life of the Spirit. By receiving more frequently through this sacrament the gift of the Father’s mercy, we are spurred to be merciful as he is merciful… (CCC, n. 1458; cf. The Breath of Life)

