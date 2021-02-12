Pedro – Discover His Will for Your Lives

Dear children, open your hearts to the Lord and you will discover His Will for your lives. Pray much before the cross. You are living in a time of great spiritual confusion, but know that you will yet have great trials. Seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist. Do not live far away [from them]. God is making haste. Do not leave until tomorrow what you have to do. Love and defend the truth. You are heading towards a future of great trials. Remain with Jesus. Whatever happens, do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you. Those who remain faithful to the end will receive great reward. Do not be discouraged. I know each one of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you. Courage. Your victory is in the Lord. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.