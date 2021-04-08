Valeria – My Suffering Has Not Finished

“Jesus, the Saviour” to on April 7th, 2021:

My daughter, your [plural] Lent is over; perhaps it seemed longer to you than ever, but what do you want? To rejoice? Holy Easter has passed for you, but may My Cross always remain before you, so that you would not forget My tribulation. Perhaps you have not understood that My suffering for you has not finished, so these times weigh more heavily on My shoulders than what I had to carry on the way to Calvary. Little children, continue to offer up your sufferings to me; I need them in order to save many souls from the fire of hell. Pray and do penance; offer me prayers so that I might be able to show the Father your good faith. My Mother has not yet stopped suffering for you; she, the Queen, has become small and poor in order to help save many of your souls from hell. Perhaps you do not you realize the danger that you are traversing — not for your bodies but for your spiritual life, your eternal life. Help me to save many of your brothers and sisters who are at risk of spending eternity in the flames. Believe me: I do not want to frighten you, but to lead you to My kingdom, which is a kingdom of peace, love and eternal bliss. Little children, be happy that you can help Me: you will not regret it. Pray and have others pray, because this pandemic will not save many souls without your prayers. I believe in you, so I invite you to help Me at this time. I bless you: take My blessing wherever you go and I will give you back a hundredfold. Peace be with you.