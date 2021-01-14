Pedro – Make a Deep Examination of Conscience

Dear children, your safe haven is Jesus. Put your trust and hope in Him, for that is the only way you can attain victory. Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal. Value the treasures that the Lord offers you and do not allow the devil to steal what is most precious within you. Turn away from the world and serve the Lord with love and faithfulness. I invite you to make a deep examination of conscience and to repent of all sin committed in the past and which even today enslaves you and distances you from God’s Love, preventing you from truly loving. You are the Lord’s Possession. Fill yourselves with His Love. Love and forgive. Do not stray from the path of love. Forgiveness leads you to liberation. Pay attention to what I tell you. Open your hearts to the Holy Spirit and you will find strength. There is a great reserve of goodness within you, but be careful: the devil is blinding you spiritually and you are unable to see what comes from God. Seek strength in the Eucharist. Difficult times will come and only by the strength that comes from the Eucharist can you overcome evil. You will yet see great confusion and few will remain firm in the faith. I suffer over what comes to you. Onward in love and in truth! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.