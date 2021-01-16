Pedro – The Triumph Will Come

Our Lady Queen of Peace to on January 14th, 2021:

Dear children, rejoice in the Lord, for He loves you. What He has reserved for the righteous, human eyes have never contemplated. Turn away from the world and seek the things of Heaven. Take care of your spiritual life and do not tie yourselves to material things. Do not leave everything that you have to do until tomorrow. God is making haste and awaits you with Open Arms. I ask you to keep the flame of your faith burning. Accept my appeals and in everything be like Jesus. The enemies will try to extinguish the light of truth in the hearts of My poor children, but the righteous will remain on the path that I have pointed out; they will not abandon the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of my Jesus. Through those devoted to me will come the definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart. Onward without fear. I will always be with you. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.