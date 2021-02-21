Pedro – When All Seems Lost

Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis February 18th, 2021:
Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis February 16th, 2021:
Dear children, stay with Jesus, for only thus you can walk the way of holiness with the certainty of victory. Seek Him in prayer and in the Eucharist. He loves you and awaits you with open arms. Have courage, faith and hope. Whatever happens, stand firm on the path that I have pointed out to you. I have come from Heaven to lead you to Heaven. Repent and be reconciled to God. I want to see you happy already here on Earth, and later with Me in Heaven. Give the best of yourselves in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you. When all seems lost, the Great Victory of God will come for you. Be not afraid. Give me your hands and I will lead you to the One who is your Way, Truth and Life. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.