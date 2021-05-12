St Paisios – An Obligatory Mark

St Paisios of Mt. Athos (1924–1994)

This prophetic intuition of the Orthodox Saint has been confirmed as authentic and appeared in Elder Paisios — The Signs of the Times:

…now a vaccine has been developed to combat a new disease, which will be obligatory and those taking it will be marked… Later on, anyone who is not marked with the number 666 will not be able to either buy or sell, to get a loan, to get a job, and so forth. My thinking tells me that this is the system through which the Antichrist has chosen to take over the whole world, and people who are not part of this system won’t be able to find work and so on — whether black or white or red; in other words, everyone he will take over through an economic system that controls the global economy, and only those who have accepted the seal, the mark of the number 666, will be able to participate in business dealings. —p.204, Holy Monastery of Mount Athos / Distributed by AtHOS; 1st edition, January 1, 2012

Commentary by Mark Mallett

The “mark of the beast” has long been discussed in our times due to the phenomenon of both globalization and technology. Given that both the popes and Our Lady have spoken to our generation in apocalyptic terms, it is no surprise that the question of this “mark” has come up frequently. But it’s only been in the past year that one can see an actual infrastructure in place for such a system and how a “mark” like this could become the only means by which one will be able to “buy and sell”:

[The beast] causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. (Rev 13:16-17)

For example… in March 2020, during a discussion with my son on the mark of the beast, I suddenly “saw” in my mind’s eye a vaccine coming that will be integrated into an electronic “tatoo” of sorts that may be invisible. Such a thing had never crossed my mind nor did I consider that such a technology existed. The very next day, this news story, which I’d never seen, was republished:

For the people overseeing nationwide vaccination initiatives in developing countries, keeping track of who had which vaccination and when can be a tough task. But researchers from MIT might have a solution: they’ve created an ink that can be safely embedded in the skin alongside the vaccine itself, and it’s only visible using a special smartphone camera app and filter. —Futurism, December 19th, 2019

I was shocked, to say the least. The very next month, this new technology entered clinical trials. Ironically, the invisible “ink” used is called “Luciferase,” a bioluminescent chemical delivered through “quantum dots” that will leave an invisible “mark” of your immunization and record of information. This technology, developed by MIT, is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation — an organization that is dictating, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), a programme to vaccinate the world. The Gates Foundation is also working with the United Nations program ID2020 that seeks to give every citizen on earth a digital ID tied to a vaccine. GAVI, “The Vaccine Alliance” is teaming up with the UN to integrate this vaccine with some kind of biometric.

Here’s the point. If vaccines are becoming mandatory such that one cannot “buy or sell” without one; and if some future “vaccine passport” is required as proof of inoculation (which is happening as we speak in many countries; and if it is being planned, and it is, that the entire global population must be vaccinated; and that these vaccine passports could literally be imprinted onto the skin… it is certainly possible that something like this could eventually become the “mark of the beast,” as St. Paisos foresaw. Moreover, since the vaccine stamp being developed by MIT actually contains information left behind in the skin, it is also not a stretch to imagine such a vaccine incorporating the “name” or “number” of the beast at some point. One can only surmise.

What is not speculation is that never in the history of mankind has the infrastructure for such a global initiative been in place — and that alone constitutes a key harbinger of the proximate times in which we are living.

The thing is not to fret about this but to pray and trust that God will give you the wisdom you need. It is inconceivable that the Lord would not warn His people in advance to know the danger of such a serious advent, given that those who take the “mark” are excluded from Heaven. It would seem that hour of warning is right now.



Human beings are being cornered by global power, which sullies human dignity, leading people to great disorder, acting under the dominion of the spawn of Satan, consecrated beforehand by their own free will… At this very difficult time for humanity, the attack of diseases created by misused science will continue to increase, preparing humanity so that it would voluntarily request the mark of the beast, not only in order not to become sick, but to be supplied with what will soon be materially lacking, forgetting spirituality due to a weak Faith. The time of the great famine is advancing like a shadow over humanity that is unexpectedly facing radical changes… —Our Lord to Luz de Maria de Bonilla, January 12th, 2021; countdowntothekingdom.com

Great darkness envelops the world, and now is the time. Satan is going to attack the physical body of My children whom I created in My image and in My likeness… Satan, through his puppets who rule the world, wants to inoculate you with his venom. He will push his hatred against you to the point of compulsory imposition that will take no account of your freedom. Once again, many of My children who cannot defend themselves will be the martyrs of silence, as was the case for the Holy Innocents. This is what Satan and his henchmen have always done…. —God the Father to Fr. Michel Rodrigue, December 31st, 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com

My children, thank you for being here in prayer. Children, I come again to warn you and to help you not to make mistakes, avoiding what does not come from God; yet you look around in confusion without realizing the dead that there are, and that there will be on earth — all because of your obstinacy in only listening to human decisions. Many times I have told my children to be careful regarding vaccines, yet you do not listen. —Our Lady to Gisella Cardia, March 16th, 2021; countdowntothekingdom.com

And if there is to be a persecution, perhaps it will be then; then, perhaps, when we are all of us in all parts of Christendom so divided, and so reduced, so full of schism, so close upon heresy. When we have cast ourselves upon the world and depend for protection upon it, and have given up our independence and our strength, then [Antichrist] will burst upon us in fury as far as God allows him. —St. John Henry Newman, Sermon IV: The Persecution of Antichrist

