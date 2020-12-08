Today, Pope Francis declared 2020 – 2021 the “Year of St. Joseph.” That reminds us of several prophetic words on Countdown to the Kingdom, given all that is unfolding in the world at this hour…

On October 30, 2018, said he received this message from the Father:

I have given St. Joseph, My representative, to protect the Holy Family on Earth, the authority to protect the Church, which is the Body of Christ. He will be the protector during the trials of this time. The Immaculate Heart of My daughter, Mary, and the Sacred Heart of My Beloved Son, Jesus, with the chaste and pure heart of St. Joseph, will be the shield of your home, your family, and your refuge during the events to come. (Read the full message (Read the full message here ).

On March 19th, 2020, the “Now Word” was that we are entering the “time of St. Joseph”:

As we enter The Great Transition, it is therefore, also, the Time of St. Joseph. For it was assigned to him to safeguard and lead Our Lady to the place of birth. So too, God has given him this incredible task to lead the Woman-Church to a new Era of Peace. —Mark Mallett, read: The Time of St. Joseph

On June 2nd, 2020, Jesus said to :

My child, the unraveling has begun, for hell has no bounds in seeking to destroy as many souls [as possible] on this earth. For I tell you that the only refuge is in My Most Sacred Heart. This unraveling will continue to spread throughout the world. I have been silenced for too long. When the doors of My Church remain closed, it makes an opening for Satan and his many companions to unleash great discord all around this world. (Read the full message here).

On June 30th, 2020, Our Lady said to :

Beloved children, make use of this time to draw closer to God, not only with prayer, but above all by opening your hearts. I am here again to instruct you for what you will encounter, for all that has been prepared for this humanity and for the encounter with the Antichrist who will soon reveal himself as a savior. Children, everything is falling : the pain will be great. If you do not let Jesus enter your hearts, you will not be able to have peace, love and joy and to face hard times. Children, perhaps you have not yet understood that you are at the beginning of the Apocalypse! (Read the full message here).

On August 19th, 2020, St. Michael the Archangel said to :

Pray in season and out of season; the Great Shaking is coming; time is time no more, it is the “now!” that has been both awaited and feared. Without stopping with those who want you to be lost, continue on the indicated path without straying from it, without forgetting that the devil prowls like a roaring lion in search of whom to devour. Be cautious in your work and actions, do not be confused together with the confused; be cautious — you are the People of God and not children of evil. (Read the full message here)

On November 24th, 2020, Our Lady said again to :

My beloveds, this is the beginning of the tribulation, but you should not fear as long as you kneel and acknowledge Jesus, God, One and Three. Humanity has turned its back on God because of modernism and licentiousness, but I ask you: to whom will you go when all that you have now disappears? Whom will you ask for help when you no longer have anything to eat? And it will be then that you will remember God! Do not reach that point, because He, too, might not recognize you. My children, do not be like the foolish virgins: fill your lamps immediately and light them. (Read the full message (Read the full message here ).

On December 7th, 2020 on the Vigil of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the “Now Word“…

…was a medical and spiritual warning to the world, from both scientists and popes alike, that the experimental vaccines about to be rolled out pose a potential threat to mankind. Read The Caduceus Key.

…we must not underestimate the disturbing scenarios that threaten our future, or the powerful new instruments that the “culture of death” has at its disposal. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Caritas in Veritate, n. 75

On December 8th, 2020 — on the same day global vaccinations began — Pope Francis declares 2020-2021 a Year of St. Joseph:

…in honor of the 150th anniversary of the saint’s proclamation as “Patron of the Universal Church”.

Saint Joseph could not be other than the Guardian of the Church, for the Church is the continuation of the Body of Christ in history, even as Mary’s motherhood is reflected in the motherhood of the Church. In his continued protection of the Church, Joseph continues to protect the child and his mother, and we too, by our love for the Church, continue to love the child and his mother. —POPE FRANCIS, Patris Corde, n. 5

We have two special resources for our readers. The first are images of the Holy Family that you can freely download (we have paid the copyright for your use). Read Fr. Michel’s message from the Father regarding the graces of protection He is extending to families through a proper veneration of the Holy Family (read here). You can find the images to download here.

The second is a prayer of consecration to St. Joseph that can be prayed as an individual or family. To “consecrate” means to “set apart”. In this context, consecration to St. Joseph means to set oneself under his care and patronage, his intercession and fatherhood. Death does not mean the end of our spiritual unity with the Body of Christ on earth, but rather, an intensification and greater communion with them through love, for “God is love” (1 John 4:8). If we on earth call each other “brother” and “sister” by virtue of our baptism and the Holy Spirit, how much more, then, are we in union with the saints of Heaven who remain our spiritual family precisely because they are filled with the same Spirit.

ACT OF CONSECRATION TO ST. JOSEPH

Beloved St. Joseph,

Custodian of Christ, Spouse of the Virgin Mary

Protector of the Church:

I place myself beneath your paternal care.

As Jesus and Mary entrusted you to protect and guide,

to feed and safeguard them through

the Valley of the Shadow of Death,

I entrust myself to your sacred fatherhood.

Gather me into your loving arms, as you gathered your Holy Family.

Press me to your heart as you pressed your Divine Child;

hold me tightly as you held your Virgin Bride;

intercede for me and my loved ones

as you prayed for your beloved Family.

Take me, then, as your own child; protect me;

watch over me; never lose sight of me.

Should I go astray, find me as you did your Divine Son,

and place me again in your loving care that I may become strong,

filled with wisdom, and the favor of God rest upon me.

Therefore, I consecrate all that I am and all that I am not

into your holy hands.

As you carved and whittled the wood of the earth,

mold and shape my soul into a perfect reflection of Our Savior.

As you rested in the Divine Will, so too, with fatherly love,

help me to rest and remain always in the Divine Will,

until we embrace at last in His Eternal Kingdom,

now and forever, Amen.

(composed by Mark Mallett)